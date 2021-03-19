Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.40 million and $460.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.