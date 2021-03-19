QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

