Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $7.36 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00012482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $722.83 million and approximately $960.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,248,920 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,117 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

