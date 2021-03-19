Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00012068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $696.29 million and $653.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,247,112 coins and its circulating supply is 98,213,309 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

