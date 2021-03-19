QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143,502.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $143,502.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

