Quant Trading Up 26% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $46.90 or 0.00079518 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $566.21 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.