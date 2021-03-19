Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. 20,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

