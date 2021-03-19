Quantstamp 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $62.28 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00628916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024617 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

