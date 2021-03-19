Quantstamp Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $64.53 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.