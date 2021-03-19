Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and $67,748.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,985.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.26 or 0.03091016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.20 or 0.00344495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00924991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00380848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00395710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00249799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,538,174 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.