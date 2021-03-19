Quark Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $436.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

