Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. 357,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,601,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

