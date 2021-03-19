Qudian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 172,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,389 call options.

NYSE:QD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,437,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $700.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

