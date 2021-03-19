Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $39,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

