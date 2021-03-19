Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $126,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.28. 24,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

