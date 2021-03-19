QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.33 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $126,847.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

