Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.93 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and $31.93 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,166,123 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

