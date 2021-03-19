QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $365,314.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

