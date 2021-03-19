Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 5.89% of Quotient worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Quotient by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $408.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.60.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

