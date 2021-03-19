Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,790.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,790.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 109.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

