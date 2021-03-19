R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

RCM stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

