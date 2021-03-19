Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Financial Comparison

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 2.52 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.06 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -159.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.20%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 685.71%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

