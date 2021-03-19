Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Rackspace Technology worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

