Radicle One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $16.44 or 0.00027900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $80.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

