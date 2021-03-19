Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Radix has a market capitalization of $124.96 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00457194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00062196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00076515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.