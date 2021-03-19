Radix (EXRD) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and $3.84 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Radix

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

