Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.37% of Radware worth $30,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 657,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

