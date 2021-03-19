Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Radware worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radware by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 382,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radware by 441.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 162,062 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

