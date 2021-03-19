Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00227675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.95 or 0.03292789 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

