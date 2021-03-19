Raise Hits Market Cap of $106,135.80 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Raise has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $106,135.80 and $117.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

