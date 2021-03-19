Rally Market Capitalization Achieves $133.99 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $133.99 million and $4.70 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded 234.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,780,836 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.