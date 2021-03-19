Rally Trading 258.9% Higher Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 258.9% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $138.63 million and $10.91 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,820,988 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

