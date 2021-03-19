RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.92 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $128.24 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00452344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00065482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00143452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.09 or 0.00669519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,297,870 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

