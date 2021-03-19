Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,942. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

