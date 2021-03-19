Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $60,582.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

