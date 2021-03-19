RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.94. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 6,728 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

