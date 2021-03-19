RAPT Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,160% compared to the average daily volume of 470 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 252,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,595. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

