Rate3 Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $144,767.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

