Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.80

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 10066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

