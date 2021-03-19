Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of RAVN stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.
