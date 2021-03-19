Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.