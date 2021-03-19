Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.94. 22,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 288,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 122.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

