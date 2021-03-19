Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,447.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $23,447.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.00451258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00669922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.