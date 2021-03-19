Raydium Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Raydium has a total market cap of $191.98 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00015052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00065766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00674597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,691,549 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

