Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,370 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $337,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.