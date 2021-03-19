Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,934 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

