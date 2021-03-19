Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,991 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $81.73.

