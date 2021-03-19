Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,267 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.94% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $38,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

