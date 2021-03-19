Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 150,448 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,925,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,898,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

