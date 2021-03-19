Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 41,141 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

