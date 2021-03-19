Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

